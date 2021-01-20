BBNaija Venita warns broke men to stay away from her

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Venita Akpofure has warned her prospective broke suitors to stay away from her.

According to Venita, she has been receiving lots of compliments about how beautiful she is from different men but she wants the broke ones to leave her slot for the suitors with money.

“Dear Prospective Suitors, Thank you for your interest and admiration. I de blush for here. Please if you know say in your heart, you nor fit hold me pass where I hold myself, leave me for the one God wants to set in front for me. I Dey my dey. No stress me I take beg u.” the mother of two tweeted.

See how some of Venita’s fans reacted to her warning;

@Onnec_World wrote “@VenitaAkpofure U see the reason I earlier said that Nigerian women quitting their usual dependence on Nigerian men is like asking Nigeria as a country to quit depending on China for their growth…. It can’t work.. Only few ladies can survive on their own..not up to 5% of them.”

@Onnec_World wrote “@VenitaAkpofure Work hard, don’t depend on men to take care of you.Attention seeker.. men cannot die for women”