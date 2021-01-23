BBNaija’s Ike Onyema gives one main reason why he is single

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and reality star, Ike Onyema who was formerly in a relationship with Mercy Eke has opened up on why he is still single.

Recall that Ike and the winner of 2019 Big Brother Naija edition, Mercy found love in the house.

However, the reality TV Stars broke up in 2020 after they had some misunderstanding.

However, in a post via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Ike revealed that he is currently single because he showed more love in 2020 than he ever received.

He wrote: ‘ #IamSingleBecause I showed more love in 2020 than I ever got back and I’m alright with that.’