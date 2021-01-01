TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020…

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit…

‘God did not put me to shame’ – Mercy Johnson…

Davido’s brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted partying…

Nigerians react as loved up video of Wizkid and his third baby…

Cee-C clears the air on relationship with Okorocha’s son

Stop committing sin on an empty bank account – Princess…

BBNaija’s Ka3na finally showcases her husband on his birthday

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija lockdown housemate, fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na, has finally revealed the face of her husband.

Ka3na while in the BBNaija house disclosed that she was no longer with her hubby, but has now contradicted herself with this post.

She recently took to her to social media handle to share a photo of her man on his birthday.

READ ALSO

My fears are gone – BBNaija’s Nengi celebrates…

BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets…

See also: ‘You’re from lineage of cheap electronics’ — Frank Edoho comes hard on critic over name twist

In her caption on the photo, she said “Happy Birthday To My Old Wine 🍷
After Several Years You’re Still The Best Man For Me🌹

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020 (Photos)

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit after 13 years in…

‘God did not put me to shame’ – Mercy Johnson says as her…

Davido’s brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted partying with Wizkid…

Nigerians react as loved up video of Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Ka3na finally showcases her husband on his birthday

‘You’re from lineage of cheap electronics’ — Frank Edoho comes hard on critic…

Cross-dresser James Brown starts 2021 with new stunning photos

My fears are gone – BBNaija’s Nengi celebrates 23rd birthday with…

Dangote’s ex girlfriend reveals how he changed her life in 2020 (Photos)

No need for 2021 prophecies – Shehu Sani tells clerics

Watch the touching moment a son surprised his mum with a visit after 13 years in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More