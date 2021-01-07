TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Insecticide Can stuck in Nigerian lady’s genitals after…

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She…

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s…

Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite…

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone…

Veteran Yoruba actress, Orisabunmi reportedly dead

Nigerian lady shows off the house she bought after relocating to…

Deyemi Okanlawon hails his wife as they celebrate their 8th…

Oritsefemi’s wife publicly declares to the world how she…

BBNaija’s Lilo reacts after being called out by graphics designer over unpaid job

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

BBNiaja lockdown housemate, Lilo was recently called out on social media by a young man named Enitan on Twitter over non-payment for the services that he rendered to her.

The whole issue started after Lilo offered to pay for something for a Twitter user who couldn’t afford it, Enitan, a graphics designer, then jumped on the post and decided to use the opportunity to demand payment of his money.

See what he wrote below;

READ ALSO

Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that…

I’m not on anyone’s level – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya shades…

He went on to narrate how he sent a message to the reality star a few weeks after she left the BBNaija house.

See his full narration below;

However, few hours later, he took to his handle to reveal he has been paid.

See also: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take action on Trump’s posts amid riots at the US Capitol

Lilo also confirmed it has been settled via her handle.

See below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Insecticide Can stuck in Nigerian lady’s genitals after masturbating with it…

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She Wants – Yul…

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s corpse on social…

Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite during live…

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone while singing…

Veteran Yoruba actress, Orisabunmi reportedly dead

Nigerian lady shows off the house she bought after relocating to the US

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

When i was drinking ‘pure water’ where was the hell – Crossdresser James…

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s corpse on social…

BBNaija’s Lilo reacts after being called out by graphics designer over…

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take action on Trump’s posts amid riots at…

Watch Prince Okojie’s reaction as he listens to Mercy Johnson sing (video)

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make suya for him…

Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that attended Nengi’s birthday…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More