BBNaija’s Nengi bags new endorsement with Guinness Nigeria

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has bagged a new endorsement deal which is her first deal in 2021 and it is a big one.

Nengi, a former Beauty Queen, is the second BBNaija lockdown housemate to bag an endorsement with Nigerian breweries “Guinness” as their latest ambassador.

The first reality star who got an endorsement with the brand was Prince who was endorsed last year immediately after he came out of the house.

Announcing her deal, Nengi wrote; “Every bold and audacious woman is a Queen. Every Queen is made of more. Thank you Guinness for making my dream come true.”

Watch video below.

 

