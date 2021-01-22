BBNaija’s Neo encourages men to normalize praying for their women

Former BBNaija housemate, Neo has encouraged men to make praying for their women a habit.

Neo stressed that men should cultivate the art of praying for the women in their lives as it is another avenue of making them happy which will also promote unity in a relationship or marriage.

See also: Don Jazzy signs 18-year-old songster, Ayra to Mavin label (Video)

A lot of women on Twitter have reacted well to the post with many hailing him.

The former reality show star who has been romantically linked to fellow BBNaija star Vee since their stay in the house, tweeted: “Normalize praying for your woman, a lot depends on the happiness of a woman…”

See his post below;