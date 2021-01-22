Beautiful ladies are always single – BBNaija’s Dorathy claims

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has made some claims about beautiful ladies.

Dorathy made this known while responding to a question from her colleague, Tochi.

Tochi asked if it’s true that beautiful ladies are single as people presume.

Dorathy in her response said it’s true most beautiful ladies are single.

However, Dorathy said she does not have the time to explain that half the time. It looks like she has had such experiences which makes beautiful ladies single.

Tochi asked:

“Is it true that fine girls are always single abi una just Dey wine us, any fine girl help us answer??🤔😎

Dorathy replied:

“It’s true, I get tired of explaining half the time”.

See the tweet below:

