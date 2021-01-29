Beautiful Makeup Artist Dies In Her Sleep Days To Her 21st Birthday

A popular 20-year-old Calabar-based makeup artist died in her sleep ahead of her wedding and her birthday.

The fast-rising Makeup artist was also a 300L Accounting student of the University of Calabar.

According to reports, Ruth Ogar died in her sleep some days ago.

The 20-year-old was to add another year next week Wednesday, February 3, 2021, and was preparing to wed her fiancée, Amba James.

Her fiancee took to social media to pay tributes to her. Read it below

