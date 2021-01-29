Beautiful Makeup Artist Dies In Her Sleep Days To Her 21st Birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A popular 20-year-old Calabar-based makeup artist died in her sleep ahead of her wedding and her birthday.

The fast-rising Makeup artist was also a 300L Accounting student of the University of Calabar.

According to reports, Ruth Ogar died in her sleep some days ago.

The 20-year-old was to add another year next week Wednesday, February 3, 2021, and was preparing to wed her fiancée, Amba James.

Her fiancee took to social media to pay tributes to her. Read it below

In other news, A video of two preachers fighting with each other over a preaching spot has gone viral.

The male and female preacher threw caution to the wind as they fought for a preaching spot at the Ikeja bus stop in Lagos state.

In the video, the female preacher could be seen charging at the male preacher and hurling abuses at him while the man was firing hot ”prayers” against her.

Watch the video here: Drama As Two Preachers Fight Over Preaching Spot In Lagos (Video)

