Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work On Social Media

A Nigerian lady has stunned social media users with her craft and source of livelihood. The lady identified as EduEle on twitter had taken to the platform to share pictures of herself helping her mother fry yellow Garri.

Edu said they both had to get through the great smoke and heat in order to deliver a great product that serves as the main family income.

READ ALSO: ‘Stop having a sense of entitlement’ – Iyabo Ojo blasts social media beggars

Netizens heaped praises on the young lady, saying that she is different from a whole lot out there who are waiting to be someone else’s dependants. Photos shared on the bird app shows the lady frying yellow garri in a big open pot as she stirred it with a stick after adding palm oil.

She tweeted:

“About today. Me and my mummy killing it with smoke and heat. This is part of our hustle ooo.”

See her post below:

Edu Ele has made quite a name for herself on Twitter as she is known for running a foundation that caters to the less privileged in Delta State where she is based.

Her post has gathered over 20,000 likes with hundreds of amazing comments praising her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ademola0530 said:

“God will bless your hustle. If I dash you 5k I believe you will know the value compare to Open legs association.”

@Jesuonyem said:

“This Garri is always sweetest to drink with the first three days. It has that tangy taste if you mix it with sugar, milk and groundnut.”

Igbo lady showcases garri frying business she does for a living, people praise her

Pictures of a Nigerian lady and her mum frying garri has gone viral. Photos source: @EduEle5

Source: Twitter

@ABwestan said:

“This reminds me of my mum’s garri and sometimes fufu business all made with cassava. I have had a fair share of this struggles and I can tell you that it isn’t easy. Keep pushing darling. Be strategic. You can own a big factory producing garri. Well done dear.”

See more photos of Edu below:

​