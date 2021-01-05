Before you consider Bobrisky’s advice, remember he is not a girl – BBNaija’s Rico Swavey saya

BBNaija star, RicoSwavey has advised ladies against taken to the advice given by controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Recall.that Bobrisky on Sunday January 3, released a video in which he mocked ”good girls’.

He went on to asked the girls who have good moral standards where it took them in 2020 as he advised them to jettison it and release themselves to money spenders.

Reacting to his post, Rico advised ladies not to listen to him as he, Bobrisky, is not a girl. He stressed that being a good girl never goes out of fashion.

His tweet reads;

“Before you consider Bobrisky’s advice, remember he’s not a girl. Being a good girl never goes out of style…… Rico swavey 2021…..”