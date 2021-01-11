“Better go and read your books” – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya to fan who expressed desire to be famous

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate and Billionaire son, Kiddwaya recently responded to a fan who expressed his desire to be famous.
The fan identified as @deadboidiorr, had taken to his Twitter handle to express his desire of becoming famous by saying; “I just wanna be famous.”
Kiddwaya, however, went on to give him an advice on what to do instead.
The billionaire son wrote via his handle;
“Better go and read your books and remove those earrings.”
See the exchange below;
Kiddwaya has been in the news for the past few weeks as he continues to show some nice pictures of himself at different locations.
