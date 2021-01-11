“Better go and read your books” – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya to fan who expressed desire to be famous

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
kiddwaya-blows-hot

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate and Billionaire son, Kiddwaya recently responded to a fan who expressed his desire to be famous.

The fan identified as @deadboidiorr, had taken to his Twitter handle to express his desire of becoming famous by saying; “I just wanna be famous.”

Kiddwaya, however, went on to give him an advice on what to do instead.

The billionaire son wrote via his handle;

“Better go and read your books and remove those earrings.

See the exchange below;

Kiddwaya has been in the news for the past few weeks as he continues to show some nice pictures of himself at different locations.

