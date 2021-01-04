Bez and wife Tito mark 7th wedding anniversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian multi-talented singer and song writer, Bez Idakula and his wife Tito, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary today January 4, 2021.

Bez took to his official Instagram handle to share a lovely photo of the couple from their wedding and wrote;

“Officially 7 years with @titoidakula today! Whoa!! This is to us and many more years to come in uncommon love, bliss, peace, and many crazy exploits! Love you babe!’

See also: Singer, Chike tenders an unreserved apology for condemning Igbo people who travel to their village during festive period

Bolatito also wrote,

Wow! SEVEN WHOLE YEARS! Love you so much @bezidakula! You are my perfect fit! Happy Anniversary my love! Thank you for being who you are! And you are so blessed to be married to me! Lol!

Recall that Bez and Bolatito got married on January 4, 2014.

