Big man dance: Watch as RMD shows off his dancing skills on a yacht in Dubai(video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo also known as RMD, has surprised many of his fans and colleges with his dancing moves on board a Dubai yacht.
The actor who has been on vacation with his dearest wife for a few days was dressed in white as he was seriously dancing to the ‘Gaga Shuffle’ a song from legendary hit maker, Innocent Tuface Idibia.
RMD shared the video via his Instagram handle and captioned it “Dubai sweet sha.”
RMD is one of the most expensive actors in the Nigerian movie industry and also known for his classy dress sense.
