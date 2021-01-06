Big man dance: Watch as RMD shows off his dancing skills on a yacht in Dubai(video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo also known as RMD, has surprised many of his fans and colleges with his dancing moves on board a Dubai yacht.

The actor who has been on vacation with his dearest wife for a few days was dressed in white as he was seriously dancing to the ‘Gaga Shuffle’ a song from legendary hit maker, Innocent Tuface Idibia.

RMD shared the video via his Instagram handle and captioned it “Dubai sweet sha.”

Watch video below;

RMD is one of the most expensive actors in the Nigerian movie industry and also known for his classy dress sense.

