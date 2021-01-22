Biodun Okeowo’s daughter, Victoria, reveals why she is not friends with Mercy Aigbe’s daughter and Iyabo Ojo’s daughters

Nollywood Actress Biodun Okeowo’s daughter, Victoria Boluwatife has revealed she is not friends with Michelle Gentry (Mercy Aigbe’s daughter) and Priscilla Ojo (Iyabo Ojo’s daughter).

Also, unlike the daughters of her mum’s colleagues, Biodun Okeowo’s daughter, Victoria Boluwatife has revealed why she doesn’t have access to any social media account.

In a recent chat with City People, the teenager had this to say

“Yes, I do, I like it, it’s part of the home training she is giving me. She always makes us understand things before she does them right from day one. She already told us this is a particular age, we would get to before she would allow us to start doing some certain things and it is okay for us so I don’t feel uncomfortable with what is happening because I was already aware of it before it started, she talks to I and my brother a lot about things.”

Speaking further, she said

“Yes, it still comes down to what I said earlier, the way Mrs. A will treat and train her daughter is definitely different from how Mrs. B will train her daughter, so the fact that many of my mum’s colleagues daughters have Instagram pages doesn’t mean I should have too. It is normal for people to have different ways of raising their kids, the most important thing is for parents to be able to provide the basic needs with every child needs which my brother and I are not lacking in any way. So every other thing is secondary, so I am happy, I am not on social media, that will happen at the right now, I am super proud with the way she has raised us. I feel that will come at the right time, she already said when I am 18 years I can do all that, so there is no point rushing when I still have a lot ahead of me.

I think I know my mum more than any other person out there and she doesn’t keep things away from us. I feel being a celebrity comes with a price tag, so I see post of negative comments as the price she is paying for being famous. I can only be bothered if most of those things about her are true, but since I know her too well and I know most of the negative stories are fabricated, it doesn’t get to me. Secondly, I don’t let her celebrity lifestyle bother or affect my own lifestyle because I am just an ordinary young girl like any other out there, nothing different I live my life the way it should be.

Though at times when I go out people stop me to ask if I am Biodun Okeowo’s daughter, I would say yes I am, great and just walk away. I am always very polite about how I handle things because that is how I was brought up.”

On why she is not friends with the daughters of her mum’s colleagues, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy and Mercy Aigbe’s daugther, she said

“I don’t have any, because I don’t go out and it is only when I go out I can meet and make friends with them….I have learnt that all that glitters is not gold. I have learnt to workhard and be independent because people can fail you. So, when you are hardworking and put everything before God then things will work perfectly at the end of the day. I also learnt not to go with the crowd, so I don’t follow a trend. I am a very simple person and enjoy my life that way.