Black Panther star, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirm relationship on social media (Photos)

After months of dating rumors, Black Panther star, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have confirmed their romance! The pair made their relationship official on Sunday, sharing romantic photos on social media platforms.

Jordan, who has been private about his love life, was first to share a pic on his Instagram. The 33-year-old actor cuddled up with Harvey in one snap, before gazing into her eyes in another. He tagged Harvey in the pics, as well as photographer Leo Volcy.

Harvey — who was adopted by Steve Harvey following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges — shared her post a few minutes later, which included polaroids of herself and Jordan. She captioned the post with a brown heart emoji.