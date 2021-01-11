TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after…

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their…

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ –…

Black Panther star, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirm relationship on social media (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

After months of dating rumors, Black Panther star, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have confirmed their romance! The pair made their relationship official on Sunday, sharing romantic photos on social media platforms.

Jordan, who has been private about his love life, was first to share a pic on his Instagram. The 33-year-old actor cuddled up with Harvey in one snap, before gazing into her eyes in another. He tagged Harvey in the pics, as well as photographer Leo Volcy.

Harvey — who was adopted by Steve Harvey following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges — shared her post a few minutes later, which included polaroids of herself and Jordan. She captioned the post with a brown heart emoji.

READ ALSO

Money Will Never Make You Feel Fulfilled In Life’ — Omotola…

“I Am Always High” – Naira Marley Reveals…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see – Lady…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after brother’s death

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their 9months old son

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Black Panther star, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirm relationship on…

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their 9months old son

Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke and wife welcome baby girl

BBNaija: Tacha responds to fan who compared her with Laycon over number of…

African artistes must learn to use their brains – Tracy says as she drags…

Don’t be in a hurry to leave your house to move in with a guy that lives…

Atiku Abubakar’s son, Ahmed Atiku weds Sa’adatu Hamidu

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More