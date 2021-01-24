Black Saturday: Truck kills eight persons including students in Ondo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

No fewer than eight persons including students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo state were feared crushed to death by a heavy duty truck.

The report had it that ten others who sustained serious injuries have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Vanguard learnt that the incident occurred at about 6 pm on Saturday.

The deceased have equally been taken to the mortuary of the general hospital.

Eyewitness account said that the truck belonging to Dangote company told newsmen that ” the trailer carrying cement lost control due to brake failure and rammed into business centres and shops near the school gate.

