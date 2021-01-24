Black Saturday: Truck kills eight persons including students in Ondo

No fewer than eight persons including students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo state were feared crushed to death by a heavy duty truck.

The report had it that ten others who sustained serious injuries have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Vanguard learnt that the incident occurred at about 6 pm on Saturday.

Read Also: ‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband Cries Out After She Publicly Did This In Dubai (VIDEO)

The deceased have equally been taken to the mortuary of the general hospital.

Eyewitness account said that the truck belonging to Dangote company told newsmen that ” the trailer carrying cement lost control due to brake failure and rammed into business centres and shops near the school gate.