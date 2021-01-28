Bobrisky gifts a loyal fan N1Million, a phone and an all expense paid trip to Dubai for tattooing his face on her body

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has promised to gift a loyal fan a huge sum of N1Million, a phone of her choice and an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

This comes after video of the loyal fan identified as @Anumbagift tattooing Bobrisky’s face on her back surfaced on social media.

Captioning the video, @Anumbagift wrote;

Chaiiiiii… On this day I honoured my Queen the pains gave me JOY… I will forever remain ur no1fan @bobrisky222

Reacting to this, Bobrisky wrote;

“This is huge to me… Now you have shown you love me, let me now make you happy too. List of the things I wanna do to appreciate this;

(1) I’m following you back on IG

(2) Sending you 1,000000 cash

(3) Pick a date I wanna sponsor you to Dubai

(4) Name my phone you want.. I am getting it ASAP .. I love you”