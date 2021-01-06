Bobrisky leaves men who cheat worried as he vows to “hook” their wives with sugar boys

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
bobrisky

Controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky has vowed to hook up married women with sugar boys.

Bobrisky who has been dropping relationship advice since the commencement of 2021 directed his message towards cheating married men as he said he would hook their wives up with fine sugar boy.

According to Bobrisky some married men have girlfriends but wouldn’t allow their wife to have a male friend.

Bobrisky promised to hook such women up with fine sugar boys in 2021, since their husband cheat.

See his post below:

See his post below:

Bobrisky in an earlier report had advised ladies to leave their broke boyfriends as he revealed that being a good girl doesn’t pay.

