Bobrisky reveals why those who troll and insult him on social media will regret doing so if they meet him

By Kafayat

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed why those who troll and insult him on social media will regret doing so if they meet him one on one.

This comes after Bobrisky shared a screenshot of someone he once helped, appreciating and promising to pay him back for every good thing he has done to her.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky rejected her payback, adding that the only reason he helped her is because he has a beautiful heart.

According to Bobrisky, so many people who troll him on social media has no idea who he really is and how selfless he is.

The 28-year-old wrote;

“@bodunscloset listen to me, you don’t need to pay me back. God my creator should pay me back. I just love to make people around me happy. When I leave dis earth one-day dis are what I want people to talk about me. How I help them, how I was there when nobody was there. Listen to me, you are free to keep insulting me yeah. But I promise d day you meet me in person, you will regret ever insulting me without waiting to know me.”

Via Gistreel
