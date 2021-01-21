TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole,…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at…

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ –…

Kamala Harris’ husband becomes the first ever “Second…

IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife Sonia shares sultry photo for birthday

Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobriksy has addressed the rumoured fight between himself and his former bestir, Tonto Dikeh.

According to the self-acclaimed barbie doll, he would never bring his fight with Tonto Dikeh to the public. The 28-year-old made this known after he watched a video where it was mentioned that his fight with Tonto Dikeh will be messy.

Bobrisky, however, vowed not to ever leak his friends secrets even if they had issues, neither will he fight them on social media.

READ ALSO

‘Anybody who is liked by everyone should check him or…

Stop feeling insecure when I step out – Bobrisky to…

In his words;

“Guys, I just watched a video of one guy, saying he can’t wait for me and my tonto to fight dirty on ig .sad you will wait for 100yrs more.”

“You don’t know me sha. I’m so discrete to a fault when it comes to keeping relationships. So you think even if we truly have issues I will come out to rant? I will never in my life fight any of my friends on social media no matter bad it maybe. So those waiting for fight, 600,000 years for you. Come let me train you how to be a true FRIEND.”

Via Gistreel
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole, chats between her…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at night

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ – Tiwa…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Odunlade Adekola organizes surprise birthday for his alleged side chic, Eniola…

Trump’s Travel Ban On Nigeria, Others Reversed By Biden

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating To Canada

Marriage Is Just A Title – Married Man Says As He ‘Toasts’…

“Many are miserable today because they married quick” – Reno Omokri advises…

Valentine’s day:The energy lovers are planning to use for sex &…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More