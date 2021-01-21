Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobriksy has addressed the rumoured fight between himself and his former bestir, Tonto Dikeh.

According to the self-acclaimed barbie doll, he would never bring his fight with Tonto Dikeh to the public. The 28-year-old made this known after he watched a video where it was mentioned that his fight with Tonto Dikeh will be messy.

Bobrisky, however, vowed not to ever leak his friends secrets even if they had issues, neither will he fight them on social media.

In his words;

“Guys, I just watched a video of one guy, saying he can’t wait for me and my tonto to fight dirty on ig .sad you will wait for 100yrs more.”

“You don’t know me sha. I’m so discrete to a fault when it comes to keeping relationships. So you think even if we truly have issues I will come out to rant? I will never in my life fight any of my friends on social media no matter bad it maybe. So those waiting for fight, 600,000 years for you. Come let me train you how to be a true FRIEND.”