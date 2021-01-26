BREAKING: President Buhari Sacks Service Chiefs, Appoints New Hands

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San
Buhari

Following the high and incessant rate of insecurity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the service chiefs with immediate effect.

He also appointed new hands to take over the batons of piloting the security affairs of the country.

Special Adviser On Media and Publicity To President, Femi Adesina, made this known in a tweet on Tuesday.

Adesina wrote, “PMB appoints new Service Chiefs. Maj Gen LEO Irabor, CDS, Maj Gen I Attahiru, Army, Rear Adm AZ Gambo, Navy, AVM IO Alao, Air Force.

“He congratulates outgoing Service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to the country.”

The move by the President comes after several demands by Nigerians that the President replace the service chiefs and rejig Nigeria’s military apparatus to effectively combat the vagaries of security challenges confronting the nation in recent times.

Details later…

