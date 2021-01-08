TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Brother of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies 24 hours after her

Brother to late Nollywood actress Coach Steve Onishola, the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club of Ilorin, is dead. Onishola died barely 24 hours after his younger sister, Folake Aremu, popularly called Orisabunmi, died at 60.

The State Chairman of the association, Dr. Joseph Adeyemo, confirmed the death in Ilorin on Thursday.

The late basketball coach was said to have passed on at 71 on Thursday in Illorin, following a brief illness.

The deceased was the Manager of Falcons on different occasions before he was appointed the club’s technical director.

He was part of the Falcons’ team that secured promotion for the club to the elite division in 2013.

He was also a member of the Silver-winning team at the 2018 edition of the Kwese Premier League.

Onishola was also among the first set to coach the club, which was founded between the late 1970s and 1980s.
He was a member of the Board of Kwara Basketball Association before his death.

“We are very sad by this unfortunate incident. In fact, we can’t find the right word to describe this moment.

“Coach Onishola was the symbol of basketball in Kwara, he was one of the most brilliant coaches of the game in Nigeria.

“The entire basketball family extends its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones,” Adeyemo said.

