Burna Boy’s “Destiny” featured in Biden-Harris inauguration playlist

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy‘s song “Destiny” has been named as one of the songs included in the inauguration playlist presented by U.S President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The Biden-Harris team on Friday presented a 46-song playlist to help supporters celebrate the upcoming Jan. 20 inauguration. The playlist which features various artiste from around the world is in line with the upcoming inauguration’s “America United” theme.

Burna Boy is the only Nigerian artiste on the list. His song, “Destiny”, is off his Grammy-nominated fourth studio album, African Giant, the Guardian reports.

“Are you planning your #Inauguration2021 at-home watch party? Well let us take one thing off your plate — @DJDNice and @TheRaedio came up with the perfect playlist for you to dance the night away as we ring in our new leaders,” the Biden Inaugural Committee tweeted.

According to Tony Allen, Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO, “Today we are excited to share President-elect Biden’s and Vice-President-elect Harris’ official inaugural playlist with the nation. These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America.”

Allen added: “During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected. Whether you are a country soul, a jazz enthusiast, a hip hop head, a classical sort, or just love that old-time rock and roll, music clarifies, inspires, unites, and heals.”

The playlist which can be listened to on the streaming services Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music features Beyoncé‘s “Find Your Way Back“, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige‘s “Now Or Never“, SZA‘s “Good Days“, Tame Impala‘s “Let It Happen“, Major Lazer and Anitta‘s “Make It Hot“, Bob Marley and The Wailers‘ “Could You Be Loved“, Kygo and Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love“, Marvin Gaye‘s “Got To Give It Up“, Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” among many others.