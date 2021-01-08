Busted: Moment a yahoo boy broke character while trying to scam a Nigerian lady (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

This is one of the cases when the bush meat catches the hunter.

A Nigerian lady has taken to her Twitter handle to share voicenotes which captured the moment an internet fraudster aka Yahoo Boy broke his character while trying to defraud her. 

According to the voicenotes shared by the lady, the yahoo boy impersonated a caucasian man but was busted after his accent didn’t match where he claimed to come from.

The lady went on to make mockery of him while he fired back at her.

@lovealwaysify who shared the voicenotes, wrote;

 

This is the highlight of my day. I’ve been waiting to catch a yahoo boy.. and I’m so happy he broke character for me

Listen to the voicenotes  below;

 

