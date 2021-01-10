Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see – Lady shades Chioma

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

A Nigerian lady has taken a shot at Chioma Avril Rowland, girlfriend of superstar singer, Davido over the Porsche Car gift she got from her boo years back.

The social media user identified as Ms Fej took to twitter to write:

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see

Davido launches #TuleChallenge with N2m prize (Video)

Davido's brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted…

Read Also: American Billionaire, Elon Musk reacts as Erigga asks fans to choose between dinner with Musk and 2 Bitcoins

The Fem crooner bought his girlfriend, Chioma the luxury car on her 23rd birthday in 2018 but fans believe it was all for show in order to promote his ‘Assurance’ track as Chioma was never spotted driving the car for once.

Three years later, it’s still fresh in people’s minds as many twitter users agree with Fej’s tweet.

See some reactions below:

