Check out lovely picture of Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire

Nollywood
By OluA

Award winning Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham recently shared a photo of her son Ire, who is now all grown up.

Recall that Toyin married her husband and actor, Kola Ajeyemi, in a traditional wedding in 2019, and they welcomed their first child, a son named Ire in the same year. 

See also: Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s comment on one of the photos she shared with her privately

Sharing the new photo, the proud mother wrote,

“❤️❤️❤️
Have you downloaded my game?IRE game please it is available on Androids and iPhones for just 1,000naira❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏
Photo credit @temitopeajeyemi.”

Ire is dressed in a Dubai outfit as he slays in a thobe and Ghutrah headscarf.

 

