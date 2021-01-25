Cheers to the holiday – BBNaija’s Dorathy shares video and pictures of her cruising

Big Brother Naija lockdown runner up Dorathy Bachor has caused stirs online following a latest video from her holiday she shared.

Dorathy who has been bagging endorsement deals since she left the BBNaija house decided to take a holiday to relax her self and photos and videos she shared showed it was worth it.

The BBNaija reality star however didn’t show much from her holiday as she only released a video and two pictures after returning from the short holiday on her Instagram and Twitter account.

See also: ‘Too much women can destroy you’ – Reno Omokri advises men to stop sampling women

Watch video Below

See photos below;

No day goes by that your thoughts don’t cross my mind – Ahmed Musa pens tribute to his late mother