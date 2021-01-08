TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in…

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again!…

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy…

Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that attended…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2…

Watch Prince Okojie’s reaction as he listens to Mercy Johnson…

Watch as former president Obasanjo dances & exercises to…

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with diamonds in Ginger video

Entertainment
By Olumide

2021 is just a week old and it looks like Nigerian artistes are up for another massive performance this year.

This comes as Nigerian top stars, Wizkid and Burna Boy took the newly released video of Ginger to another level.

READ ALSO

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes…

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to…

The song Ginger is a song off Wizkid’s 2020 album; “Made In Lagos.”

One of the scenes that caught attention was when Wizkid and Burna Boy were playing the popular Ayo game with diamonds.

Another scene from the video that made it lovely was when Wizkid showed some dance move.

Recall that the Star Boy was in the news recently when he reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana so that he could eat Suya meat.

Watch the visual for Ginger below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s corpse on social…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in Instagram photo

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again! See Beautiful…

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make suya for him…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy cries out after…

Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that attended Nengi’s birthday…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2 Weeks

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Honorable Deji” trends after Bobrisky mentioned the name while teaching…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes death in a ghastly…

BBNaija: “Please close my property”— Erica to Kiddwaya after he…

Naira Marley tells fans what to do if they have any Marlian in their families

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with…

Simi warns parents, threatens children who will be attending the same school…

BBNaija Tacha and OAP Shade Ladipo drag each other through the mud on social…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More