Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with diamonds in Ginger video

2021 is just a week old and it looks like Nigerian artistes are up for another massive performance this year.

This comes as Nigerian top stars, Wizkid and Burna Boy took the newly released video of Ginger to another level.

The song Ginger is a song off Wizkid’s 2020 album; “Made In Lagos.”

One of the scenes that caught attention was when Wizkid and Burna Boy were playing the popular Ayo game with diamonds.

Another scene from the video that made it lovely was when Wizkid showed some dance move.

Recall that the Star Boy was in the news recently when he reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana so that he could eat Suya meat.

Watch the visual for Ginger below;