Comedian Arole sparks debate online after he said sex before marriage is a sin even if done with condom

Social Media drama
By Olumide

One of Nigeria’s social media made comedians and MC, Woli Arole has sparked reactions on social media after a post he made this morning where he said sex before marriage is a sin even if condom was used.

Christianity and many other religions across the world preach against sex before marriage irrespective of how it happened.

Arole who is known for mimicking Christian prophets also supports the statement.

However, it has sparked debate online as Nigerians have reacted to his post, while some supported what he said, others have laughed it off.

Arole wrote, “Sex before MARRIAGE is a SIN, even if you use CONDOMN it’s still a SIN. God has told us to repent of every form of unrighteousness. Start the year with a fresh relationship with Jehovah!!!!.”

