COVID-19: As a typical Nigerian or African, it’s hard to believe but it is real – Paul Okoye says as he tests positive

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular singer and former member of the defunct Psquare group, Paul Okoye has tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul made this known on Tuesday morning via his Instagram page as he warned Nigerians to accept that coronavirus is real and obey all health guidelines.

His wrote:”ATTENTION! Fu*kit ! COVID-19 is REAL !!! I know as typical Nigerian or African, it’s very hard to believe. Some will say, “experience is the best teacher. Oh well, the experience and the teacher have visited me, and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10 days now.

“This is not funny. It is the worst sickness ever! You all better be careful out there. If you like, believe me, if you like don’t believe me. You can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance. Goodluck. God help us all.”

