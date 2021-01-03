TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person in the world to hit 250m followers on IG (Photo)

Sport
By OluA
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to reach 250 million followers on Instagram.

Behind the Portuguese is singer Ariana Grande (214 million) and former wrestler turned Hollywood actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (209 million).

According to RT, Ronaldo has more Instagram followers than all the English Premier League clubs which have 159 million followers combined.

Only the Instagram platform which has 382 million followers surpasses the 35-year-old.

The footballer was estimated to have earned $47.8 million from paid posts on the platform last year.

Posts on his page are usually pictures of him training with Juventus, showing off his physique or celebrating his family.

He was recently named the Player of the Century 2001-2020 at the Globe Soccer Awards which held on December 27, 2020.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner clinched the award at the gala night which held in Dubai just days after he was presented with the Golden Foot Award.

Source: PUNCH

