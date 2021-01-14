David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey to produce Yvonne Orji’s new comedy series

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide

Popular American media personality, Oprah Winfrey and Nigerian-British actor David Oyelowo will be producing Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji’s autobiographical comedy series titled First Gen.

This was made known by Yvonne Orji after she shared a post from Deadline magazine via her Instagram account.

She said five years after been told ‘No’ her series will finally be brought to life with Disney Plus.

“Well… when one door closes. God still got a blessin witchyo name on it! The trailer I shot in 2015 for this family sitcom I desperately wanted to create, is what helped me get an audition for @insecurehbo.

“FIVE YEARS LATER (after being told “NO” SEV. ER. AL. Times), my lil engine that could, finally has a home with the @disneyplus family. Thank you @davidoyelowo for believing in the dream FROM JUMP, and Lady @oprah for coming on board as our Fairy Godmother,” she wrote.

According to the Deadline article, First Gen was written by Yvonne and is about the story of her personal experiences growing up as a Nigerian immigrant in America.

Oyelowo also shared the news on Instagram.

He said,

“It’s cool to make stuff with friends, but even cooler to do so with family. @yvonneorji @oprah & I are bringing you a @disneyplus Nigerian comedy about growing up Naija in the USA.”

 

