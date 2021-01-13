Davido Shares Old Letter He Wrote For His Mother Years Ago

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has taken to social media to share a cute letter he wrote to his late mom, Veronica Adeleke years ago.

OBO who seems quite fond of his mom, shared the old letter he must have written after her demise and a photo of his younger self with his mom.

The letter reads, “Sweet mother, how much I love you and how much love you gave to me. Despite my stubbornness, you are there to correct me. I miss your warms hugs, lovely kisses, and your lovely smile. You are a rare mother. You are one in a million. You will always be on my mind. Rest in peace”.

