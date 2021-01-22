Davido shares sultry pictures of his first female signee, Liya

Popular Nigerian singer and owner of DMW label, David Davido Adeleke has shared sultry photos of his first female signee, Liya.

Davido shared the photos via his Instagram account on Thursday.

The DMW boss caption revealed the pictures are from videos of her EP which he revealed is “under construction.”

Fans took to the comment section as many hailed Liya for her beauty.

Recall that Davido signed Liya in 2020 and she’s the first-ever female singer to join the 30 Billion Gang.

DMW label is home to the likes of Peruzzi, Mayorkun, May D and of course Davido.