Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke and wife welcome baby girl

HKN music label chairman, Adewale Adeleke, who is the elder brother of Nigerian singer and DMW boss David Davido Adeleke, and his wife, Kani, have welcomed a baby girl.

Recall that the couple got married in February 2020.

Well, an excited Adewale made the announcement of the arrival of their bundle of joy on his Instastories.

See what the excited father posted below;

Recall that the happy couple had their gender reveal party on 27th November 2020 when they celebrated and anticipated the arrival of their baby girl.