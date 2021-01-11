TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after…

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ –…

Paternity Scandal: Moyo Thomas Breaks Silence On Infidelity…

Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke and wife welcome baby girl

Entertainment
By Olumide

HKN music label chairman, Adewale Adeleke, who is the elder brother of Nigerian singer and DMW boss David Davido Adeleke, and his wife, Kani, have welcomed a baby girl.

Recall that the couple got married in February 2020.

Well, an excited Adewale made the announcement of the arrival of their bundle of joy on his Instastories.

READ ALSO

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor…

Vast of Bracket music group welcomes baby boy (Photo)

See what the excited father posted below;

See also: BBNaija: Tacha responds to fan who compared her with Laycon over number of followers

Recall that the happy couple had their gender reveal party on 27th November 2020 when they celebrated and anticipated the arrival of their baby girl.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see – Lady…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after brother’s death

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke and wife welcome baby girl

BBNaija: Tacha responds to fan who compared her with Laycon over number of…

African artistes must learn to use their brains – Tracy says as she drags…

Don’t be in a hurry to leave your house to move in with a guy that lives…

Atiku Abubakar’s son, Ahmed Atiku weds Sa’adatu Hamidu

Man collects N43,000 from POS operator, leaves wife, 3 kids as collateral

A Rich Teletubbie – DJ Cuppy responds to trolls criticizing her dress sense

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More