Davido’s Jowo music visuals featuring Nengi and RMD hit 10M views on YouTube

Popular Nigerian artiste and DMW label boss, Davido, has taken to his social media accounts to express his excitement as the video his song Jowo hit 10 million views on YouTube.

Davido took to his Twitter page to share the latest news as he hailed the likes of BBNaija star, Nengi, and Nollywood actor, RMD.

He wrote, “WE MADE A MOVIE!!, Nengi, Mofe Damijo, Dammy Twitch”.

Recall that Davido released the visuals of one of the tracks off his “A Better Time” album, Jowo, 24 hours after he released the thriller of the video.

The song was released in December and it received massive applauds from fans in Nigeria and across the world.