Deeper Life School Saga: Accused student denies bullying, molesting Don-Davies

As the issue bothering on the Deeper Life school saga continues to trend, one of the students who allegedly molested and bullied 11-year-old Don Davies Archibong, Shalom Omoniyi, has come out to deny the allegation made against him.

Recall that in previous reports, it was alleged that Shalom and Ola engaged in sexual molestation of Don-Davies and oppressed him because he bed-wets at night.

Recounting his own side of the story, 13-year-old SS1 student, Shalom Omoniyi said their Boarding master, identified as Mr Nseabasi Joseph only asked him and Ola to help Don-Davies learn how to keep himself clean, Vanguard reports.

According to the reports, Shalom said that Joseph only gave him the task because Don-Davies was his bunkmate for two weeks.

His words, “Don-Davies was my bunkmate. I resumed School on November 1, 2020, to meet him as my bunkmate. But I was told that he was removed from the Junior students hostel to the Senior Students because the boarding of the Junior hostel Mr Akpan was sick and left his apartment within the School premises.

“We did not bully him (Ola and I). I did not molest him. The Boarding Master, Mr Joseph Nseabasi asked us to make sure he is always clean because when he Pooh’s or Pees on himself, he doesn’t clean up. And when he smells, and we ask him if he defecated, he will say no.

“But when we ask him to pull down his boxer and bend down, we will discover that he defecated without cleaning his anus. We will now ask him to go and take his bath or clean himself. And when we notice that his clothes are smelling, we will tell him to go and wash the clothes, but he will refuse, instead, he will go and pack the smelly clothes inside his cupboard”

According to the Vanguard reports, the accused minor also disclosed that Don-Davies was, however, moved back to the Junior Students hostel when Akpan returned before School closed on December 19, 2020.

He further disclosed that Don-Davies may have been angry that they (him and Ola) didn’t do those things Mr Akpan was doing for him before he fell ill, noting, “Mr Akpan used to wash his clothes, bath him. He also helps him to brush his teeth.

“Mr Akpan returned to School before School closed on December 19, 2020. When he returned, Don Davies was also moved back to his former hostel. He was moved to Senior students hostel because when Mr Akpan was sick the Junior students hostel did not have a boarding master. He was moved out of our hostel on November, 15.”

He further disclosed that when Don-Davies was in his hostel, a female nurse used to come about 6:30 am to give him drugs every day on an empty stomach.

Asked if the School punished him and Ola for bullying, and molesting Don-Davies anus, he responded no.

“Don Davies reported us to the School Principal, (Mrs Ndidi Solomon, already suspended) that Ola and I bully him, stressing, “The Principal invited of us to her office and She told us that she was going to punish us. Even when we tried to explain things to her, She refused to listen. But She did not punish us.”