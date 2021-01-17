TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Destiny Etiko’s Funny Pose With Her Backside Shocks Actress Ngozi Ezeonu

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu has been left in utter shock as younger actress, Destiny Etiko struck a seductive pose in a photo they took together.

The jovial Destiny seems to be in the same movie location as Ngozi alongside Mercy Johnson.

Goodness and mercies follow good people &#8211; Ngozi Ezeonu hails Mercy Johnson

In a post via her Instagram page, Destiny Etiko revealed that Ngozi Ezeonu has been confused by her heavy backside as she followed it with a suspicious look. Destiny Etiko was all smily in the photo while Ngozi contradicted the photo with her friends puzzled look.

Destiny Etiko has a reputation for flaunting her backside and heavy curves on social media which attracts the attention of most of her fans.

Sharing the photo she wrote: Even mami confuse oo😁😁😁🙈
@officialngoziezeonu ❤️

