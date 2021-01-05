TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter,…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress,…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises…

Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate birthday

Check out lovely picture of Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire

‘Don’t be misled’ – Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

Deyemi Okanlawon hails his wife as they celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has taken to his Instagram account to celebrate his eighth wedding anniversary with his wife Damilola.

The actor shared a picture of himself and his wife in an Instagram post as he penned a lovely message to her.

See also: COVID-19: As a typical Nigerian or African, it’s hard to believe but it is real – Paul Okoye says as he tests positive

READ ALSO

Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate…

Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi says he is…

“05:01:13… 8 years later and I’m still wondering where you found the love, strength and patience to help groom me into the man I am today.

“I thank God everyday (ok ok most days) for you in my life and I pray that His Wisdom and Grace continues with us till He calls us home,” he wrote.

He also shared a throwback photo of them on his account.

Deyemi is one of the popular actors in the industry today.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Over…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi responsible”…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe reveals her daughter, Michelle’s comment on one of…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’ – BBNaija Vee…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises Ladies to leave…

Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate birthday

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

NERC denies increasing electricity tariff by 50%

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone while singing…

Deyemi Okanlawon hails his wife as they celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

COVID-19: As a typical Nigerian or African, it’s hard to believe but it is real…

Comedian Arole sparks debate online after he said sex before marriage is a sin…

Why you should visit your wife’s workplace as a man – Socialite…

Drama as father-in-law finds out his son isn’t his while investigating his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More