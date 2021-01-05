Deyemi Okanlawon hails his wife as they celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

Popular Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has taken to his Instagram account to celebrate his eighth wedding anniversary with his wife Damilola.

The actor shared a picture of himself and his wife in an Instagram post as he penned a lovely message to her.

“05:01:13… 8 years later and I’m still wondering where you found the love, strength and patience to help groom me into the man I am today.

“I thank God everyday (ok ok most days) for you in my life and I pray that His Wisdom and Grace continues with us till He calls us home,” he wrote.

He also shared a throwback photo of them on his account.

Deyemi is one of the popular actors in the industry today.