DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not knowing who she is

Entertainment
By San

Popular Nigerian disc Jockey, DJ CUppy has reacted to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not knowing her.

TheinfoNG recalls the ‘Money No Dey’ Lagos in an interview denied who Cuppy is and ever meeting her and it turns out that there is a bad blood between the duo as claimed by Davido’s PA

Cuppy has now come out to react in a tweet she made on her page.

She simply wrote: Super Story Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat #FreeCuppy

A few weeks back, Cuppy cried out as she revealed singer Zlatan Ibile blocked her on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Despite working together on her song “Gelato” in 2019, Cuppy in a tweet said she doesn’t know why he blocked her on social media.

She said they were friends and their song ‘Gelato’ was a hit.

