DJ Cuppy presents annual report on what happened to the N5billion her foundation raised in 2019

Recall that in 2019, Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, donated N5 billion to the Cuppy Foundation, a foundation belonging to his daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy to support the Save the Children charity in Northeast. Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, also donated N100 million to the course.

Well, in a latest statement on Monday, DJ Cuppy revealed that people have been asking her what happened to N5billion donation.

She said, “People always ask me, what happened to the N5billion that the #CuppyFoundation raised at the #CuppyGoldGala in November 2019? “

In response Cuppy presented “Annual Report” by the #CuppyFoundation, which she said was prepared in line with standards of transparency.

Well I present to you the “Annual Report” by the #CuppyFoundation 🕊 In line with my standards of transparency, this report shows a breakdown of activities from 2019 – 2020 ensuring full accountability to donors, partners, and YOU; the public. READ HERE: https://t.co/Qdmsv0abIE — Cuppy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) January 25, 2021

According to the report, from 2019 over 9000 unique persons have been reached via various programs supported by the Cuppy Foundation.

Some of the ways in which impact has been made include; several individuals with physical disabilities have been sponsored through higher institutions, children have been treated for acute malnutrition, young mothers have been educated on how to cater for their children, as well as refurbishment of several health facilities and supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials for COVID-19.