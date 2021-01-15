DJ Cuppy says she is tempted to try the #BussItChallent, reveals the consequences

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
DJ Cuppy

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy in a latest statement has revealed why she won’t participate in the bussitchallenge going on across social media platforms.

While up-and-coming Texas rapper Erica Banks introduced bussitchallenge to promote her hit single ‘Buss it’s that has been well received, a lot of Nigerian celebrities have also joined the trend.

DJ Cuppy some hours ago took to her Twitter account to reveal she is tempted to try the challenge.

According to DJ Cuppy, her parents will kill her if she tries to join the challenge.

She tweeted:

Her fans have taken to social media to react, while some urged her not to do it, others were of the opinion that she should carry on as her parents wouldn’t do anything.

