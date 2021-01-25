‘Do not judge people by what you heard about them’ – Actor, Alesh says as he narrates his encounter with Davido

Fast-rising Nollywood actor, Alesh Hakeem has narrated his encounter with Davido and also advised people not to ever judge anyone over what you heard about them.

According to Alesh, he met Davido one on one for the first time in a club and his fear of being pressed by the Omo baba olowo crooner was crushed after his conversation with him and his crew.

Alesh described Davido to be a very humble and friendly person, adding that he was the opposite of all he has heard about him.

See how some social media users reacted to this below;

@zee103_me wrote “In a nutshell Davido is humble”

@feddy_aura wrote “You can not dislike Davido.. impossicant”

@magokifee wrote “Na today you know say our OBO humble? Tule joor!”

@brainycv wrote “The fans of the other arrogant artiste are not happy with @davido good exemplary lifestyle”

@omoefelillian wrote “David is a good person to play with”