Don Jazzy gives fan 100K for framing tweet he replied on Twitter (Video)

Ace music producer, Don Jazzy has gifted a female fan the sum of one hundred thousand naira after she framed a reply she got from the music executive on Twitter.

While numerous celebrities have been trolled on numerous occasions, there are, however, some times when fans go extra length just to prove their love and loyalty.

This time, the female fan was rewarded of her loyalty by Don Jazzy who seems surprise by what she did.

Watch video below to see the framed Twitter reply;

In another report, Don Jazzy has revealed that he has a girlfriend as he told women to stop sending videos to his DM.

See also: “I have a girlfriend” – Don Jazzy cries out as women send #SilhoutteChallenge videos to his DM