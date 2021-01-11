Don Jazzy joins the association of Stingy Men, shares ID Card on social media

Nigerian ace producer and label boss, Micheal Ajere, widely known as Don Jazzy has joined the Association of Stingy Men.

The Mavin boss completed his registration as the Head of the association created on social media platform, Twitter. Don Jazzy shared this piece of information via his Twitter account on Monday.

The association is inspired by men who plan on evading ‘billing’ from ladies. Some men on Twitter have also joined the association, making it the latest trend.

Don Jazzy’s latest antics has left fans amused as he posted a photo of his identification card with the logo on it.

Boldly written on the identification card is the motto of the organization which reads; “let me see what I can do.”

Sharing his identification card, the Mavin Records boss wrote, “registration complete.”