TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole,…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope…

Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful…

Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating…

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ –…

Kamala Harris’ husband becomes the first ever “Second…

Don Jazzy signs 18-year-old songster, Ayra Starr to Mavin label (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Ace Nigerian record producer and owner of Mavin music label, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy has signed a new artiste, Ayra.

Don Jazzy who once signed recording artistes like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Dija, Crayon, DNA and Johnny Drille made the announcement via his social media accounts.

Don Jazzy in his statement revealed how he met Ayra as he described her as an all-around superstar who he has been working with for over a year.

READ ALSO

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men…

Don Jazzy joins the association of Stingy Men, shares ID…

See also: Beautiful ladies are always single – BBNaija’s Dorathy claims

Her debut EP is also out.

“Last year I met the most incredible 18-year-old girl, her name is @AyraStarr. Through her lyrics guided by her soulful voice, I am able to see the world from a teenager’s point of view. Ayra is not just an amazing artist, she is an all-round superstar. It’s been a fantastic experience working behind the scene for over a year and we at Mavin Global are super proud to present to the world today #AyraStarr. Pls follow and join me to welcome to MAVIN @ayrastarr #MavinActivated

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole, chats between her…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His…

Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful Children

Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating To Canada

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido shares sultry pictures of his first female signee, Liya

Girls don’t need men to feel like women – Tacha

“My son going through spiritual challenge” – Doyin Okupe reacts to…

BBNaija’s Neo encourages men to normalize praying for their women

Don Jazzy signs 18-year-old songster, Ayra Starr to Mavin label (Video)

Beautiful ladies are always single – BBNaija’s Dorathy claims

Tunde Ednut recovers Instagram account with one million followers intact

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More