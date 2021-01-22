Don Jazzy signs 18-year-old songster, Ayra Starr to Mavin label (Video)

Ace Nigerian record producer and owner of Mavin music label, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy has signed a new artiste, Ayra.

Don Jazzy who once signed recording artistes like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Dija, Crayon, DNA and Johnny Drille made the announcement via his social media accounts.

Don Jazzy in his statement revealed how he met Ayra as he described her as an all-around superstar who he has been working with for over a year.

Her debut EP is also out.

“Last year I met the most incredible 18-year-old girl, her name is @AyraStarr. Through her lyrics guided by her soulful voice, I am able to see the world from a teenager’s point of view. Ayra is not just an amazing artist, she is an all-round superstar. It’s been a fantastic experience working behind the scene for over a year and we at Mavin Global are super proud to present to the world today #AyraStarr. Pls follow and join me to welcome to MAVIN @ayrastarr #MavinActivated