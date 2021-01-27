Donald Trump opens ‘office Of The Former President’ in Florida

Former President of the United State, Donald Trump has opened the ‘Office of the Former President’ in Florida.

According to the reports, it was revealed that the purpose of the office is to oversee Trump’s post-presidential advocacy, “Make America Great Again”.

An official statement released on Monday read, “The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organising, and public activism.”

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” the statement added.

Following his return, the former US President has not made any public appearances.