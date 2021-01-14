Donald Trumps becomes first US Pres. to be impeached twice

President Donald Trump has become the first US president to be impeached twice in history.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday on one article of impeachment that was introduced earlier this week over the incitement of insurrection at the US Capitol.

The impeachment vote comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave VP Mike Pence an ultimatum either remove Trump using the 25th Amendment, or through another impeachment from the house.

Pence refused Pelosi’s proposition, saying it was time to heal and move on.

if Trump is impeached and convicted by the Senate, not only would the President be removed, but he couldn’t run for federal office again.