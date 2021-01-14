TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million…

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association…

‘I can never be able to repay you’ – Regina…

Regina Daniels mum sheds tears of joy as she receives Prado SUV…

Donald Trumps becomes first US Pres. to be impeached twice

News
By Olumide

President Donald Trump has become the first US president to be impeached twice in history.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday on one article of impeachment that was introduced earlier this week over the incitement of insurrection at the US Capitol.

See also: Actress, Nkechi Blessing places huge curse on everyone mocking Tunde Ednut for his downfall

READ ALSO

Twitter suspends Trump permanently

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take action on Trump’s…

The impeachment vote comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave VP Mike Pence an ultimatum either remove Trump using the 25th Amendment, or through another impeachment from the house.

Pence refused Pelosi’s proposition, saying it was time to heal and move on.

if Trump is impeached and convicted by the Senate, not only would the President be removed, but he couldn’t run for federal office again.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child in Bayelsa State

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make woman, her children…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association of Nigeria…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian billionaire, Bolu Akin-Olugbade dies of COVID-19

I love you both & don’t want to lose any of you’ – Lady…

Don’t feel pressured by the many lies you see – Omotola Ekeinde advises

Singer Omawumi and husband celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary (Photo)

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Donald Trumps becomes first US Pres. to be impeached twice

Controversial actress, Lizzy Anjorin joins the league of G-Wagon owners

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More