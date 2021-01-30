‘Don’t be intimated, speak out’ – Actor, Uche Madauagwu encourages his fellow gay men

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has encouraged gay men to speak out about their sexual status and not be intimidated by what the public says.

This comes a few hours after the Anambra born came out of his shell to disclose that he is ‘GAY’.

According to Uche, people have to appreciate others and share only love as people’s choices need to be respected.

In his words;

“Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice Jesus kind of love”

In a new video the actor shared on his Instagram page, he mentioned that he is proudly gay and he has refused to be intimidated. Speaking further, Uche stated clearly that he is gay and not Fulani herdsmen.

Watch the video below;