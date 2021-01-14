Don’t feel pressured by the many lies you see – Omotola Ekeinde advises

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Top Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde in a recent statement has issued advice on how to handle pressures coming from social media especially.

According to Omosexy as she is called by her fans, she urged them not to feel pressured by the lies they see online.

She advised them to find the time to log off and have real life connections instead.

“In this Age and time of intense pressure especially From Social media. Find the time to Log off. Have REAL life connections . Don’t feel pressured by the many lies you see , your worries are easier than that of many you may admire. Hang in there and Be patient with yourself,” Omotola wrote via her Twitter handle.

